Brian Kelly explains what NFL teams will be getting with Jayden Daniels

As we prepare for the start of the 2024 NFL draft, Jayden Daniels is likely to hear his name called early.

The former LSU quarterback and 2023 Heisman winner is widely considered the class’ No. 2 quarterback behind Caleb Williams, and most mock drafts have him going second off the board to the Washington Commanders.

On the morning of the draft, Brian Kelly made an appearance on Good Morning Football with Peter Schrager, and he explained what exactly Daniels brings to the table at the next level.

“You can turn on the film and you can find the extraordinary things,” Kelly said. “But I think he does the ordinary things extraordinarily well. And that’s the thing that you look at. He doesn’t turn the football over, he manages the game extremely well… he’s a guy that’s going to work from 5:30 in the morning until late at night.”

Kelly was asked about what is perceived to be the biggest question about Daniels: his ability to sustain hits. He had some issues with taking unnecessary hits in college, which led to fumbles and, a couple of times, injuries.

However, Kelly said that is a much more preferable concern to have than something like Daniels being turnover-prone.

“If that’s the only thing we’re worried about, I think that’s a good thing,” Kelly said. “If you’re saying at times he maybe needs to learn how to slide, I’ll take that.”

We’ll soon know where Daniels is playing his professional ball, but all signs currently point to the nation’s capital.

