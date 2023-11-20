Brian Kelly explains how Jayden Daniels has made a big leap in 2023

Jayden Daniels had another masterful performance Saturday night as LSU beat Georgia State 56-14 in Baton Rouge. The offensive starters for the Tigers had eight drives last night and they scored a touchdown on all eight drives. Daniels finished the game 25-for-30 with 413 yards and six touchdowns through the air as well as 10 carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Daniels is having a phenomenal season and a big reason for that is how much he has prepared before each game. It has allowed him to diagnose every defense the Tigers have faced and to surgically dissect them. Brian Kelly talked about Daniels’s preparation after last night’s game.

“I think you guys are starting to see how assertive and decisive, I think that that’s the word that I will use more than anything else, is decisiveness in throwing the football,” Kelly said. When you’re 25 of 30 throwing the football, the decisiveness and the decision-making has to be that way. And that’s what you’re seeing. But decisiveness is really the most important thing for me as to what I’ve seen.”

Daniels will look to finish the regular season strong against Texas A&M next week.

