Brian Kelly explains Harold Perkins’ quiet night against Florida State

When LSU’s defense took the field against a talented Florida State offense on Sunday night, all eyes were on No. 4.

Harold Perkins enters his sophomore year with high expectations after becoming one of the SEC’s most impactful pass rushers as a true freshman, but Sunday night wasn’t the introduction many expected.

It was an overall quite game for Perkins, who totaled five tackles (two solo) but did little else to impact the stat-sheet or the game as he was largely anonymous, especially as Florida State’s offense started pulling away in the second half.

He primarily played off the ball at inside linebacker, and his edge rushing snaps came at a premium. After the game, Brian Kelly said he’s still facing a learning curve at linebacker.

“What was missing? Well, I mean, you know, he’s playing a position for the first time,” Kelly said. “So there’s a learning curve there. He’s learning. He’s learning how to play linebacker for the first time. You know, we put him in a position last year where he was see ball, get ball.

“Now he’s in a position where, you know, he’s got to get over the top. He’s got a back coming out of the backfield. He’s got to be disciplined and can’t lose his eyes on the quarterback mesh. Fourth down, there’s a lot going on there, and he’s trying to sort it out. You’re catching a young player early on in his career, and he’s going through some growing pains.”

Perkins could settle into his new role as the season goes on, but it seems fair to question if sacrificing his impact as a pass-rusher is worth the potential reward.

