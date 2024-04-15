Brian Kelly explains biggest change in LSU football since taking over

LSU football is preparing for the third season under coach Brian Kelly, and while the team still hasn’t been competitive for a national title — as was the expectation when he was hired — it’s hard to argue the result haven’t been fairly encouraging.

Kelly has a 20-7 record after turning in back-to-back 10-win seasons, and that included a division title in Year 1 and a Heisman winner in Year 2. Now, the team is preparing for a Year 3 that could be promising despite losing a lot of key players.

Kelly was recently asked what the biggest change in the program has been since he arrived in late 2021, and he said it mostly has to do with attention to detail.

“I think they’re just at a point now where they understand what the standards are,” Kelly said, per On3. “It’s an attention to detail, it’s a laser focus, it’s every single day. This is hard.

“If you want to compete for a championship in this league, you’ve got to be elite. And you can’t get by with just doing it at 90 percent. You’ve got to be at 100-plus all the time. So that constant attention to detail is what this team is a lot better at.”

Despite losing much of its production on offense, the Tigers have players who are expected to step up on that side of the ball. The defense is the bigger question, but LSU will hope the new-look staff led by recently hired defensive coordinator Blake Baker will lead to more fruitful results.

Only time will tell if the Tigers make a leap in 2024, but it’s clear Kelly likes the progress the team has made over the last two years.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire