Notre Dame's Kelly expected to become LSU's next head coach, according to Thamel sources

Brian Kelly expected to leave Notre Dame for LSU

Barry Werner
·1 min read
The shockwaves of Lincoln Riley bolting Oklahoma for USC have not settled and another stunner on the college football coaching carousel. Brian Kelly is expected to leave Notre Dame for LSU and the SEC, according to multiple reports.

Kelly would replace Ed Orgeron, who won a national title with the Tigers but fell out of favor and came to an agreement to leave the Baton Rouge school during the season.

Kelly apparently had a chance of heart from what he said earlier this month.

Kelly’s record in South Bend is 113-40 in 12 seasons. The Irish are 11-1 in 2021 and in the thick of the College Football Playoff hunt, depending on what happens in the conference championship games this weekend.

