Brian Kelly expalins the structure for LSU’s 2024 spring game

LSU football will put on the uniforms and take to Tiger Stadium on Saturday, but it will look different than you’re regular football game.

Over the years, we’ve seen coaches get creative, structuring spring games in different ways, whether it be with personnel or adjusted scoring systems.

Brian Kelly explained what LSU’s spring game will look like, saying it will be offense vs. defense, but keep the same creative scoring from last year.

Scoring was as usual for the offense, but the defense was awarded five points for a stop or sack.

Kelly said this game isn’t about the score, but rather giving certain players the opportunity to compete.

LSU's spring game will be offense vs. defense with the same funky scoring from last year. Brian Kelly said it'll be clear certain players are "auditioning" while established starters might not play as much. — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) April 11, 2024

It’s hard to glean much from spring games. A lot can change between now and Labor Day weekend. More important than anything else, it is critical that LSU leaves the scrimmage healthy and intact.

In recent years, we’ve seen LSU use the spring game to bring back some prominent alumni to meet with top recruits.

