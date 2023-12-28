Brian Kelly excited to see what Cortez Hankton and Joe Sloan can do in bowl game

LSU has an interesting opportunity to evaluate two guys on its own staff heading into the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin.

With Mike Denbrock heading off to Notre Dame, Cortez Hankton and Joe Sloan will serve as the interim co-offensive coordinators in the bowl game and will split play-calling opportunities.

Brian Kelly said both he and the players were excited to see what the duo is capable of.

“We’ve got a great staff and Joe and Cortez have hit the ground running, excited about what they’re gonna bring to the offense. I know our players are excited. We’ll look forward to this week getting their spin on it, we’ve got a lot of really good players and I think they’re excited about that,” Kelly said, per 247Sports’ Glen West.

Kelly added that both coaches will be in consideration for the full-time role.

“I think it’s important that anytime you have vacancies that you evaluate the staff that you currently have,” Kelly said. “We had the No. 1 offense in the country. For me not to evaluate the staff for those kind of openings I think would be foolish. There’ll be a strong consideration for the coaches that are in leadership roles right now for that position.”

We’ll get our first look at Sloan and Hankton calling the shots when the Tigers take on the Badgers at 11 a.m. CT on New Year’s Day.

