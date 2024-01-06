Brian Kelly, Eli Drinkwitz address LSU hiring Blake Baker as defensive coordinator

LSU finalized its defensive coordinator hire on Friday night, bringing in Blake Baker from Missouri on a deal that will pay him an average of $2.5 million per season over three years, making him the highest-paid assistant coach in the country.

Baker returns to the state of Louisiana, where he served as LSU’s linebackers coach in 2021 and the defensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech from 2015-18. He also has prior defensive coordinator experience at Miami.

Coach Brian Kelly addressed Baker’s hiring in a statement on Friday night.

“Blake brings a wealth of experience and success as a defensive coordinator throughout his career, including the last two years in the SEC at Missouri,” Kelly said in a release. “His ability to develop and motivate his players while putting together highly successful defenses sets him apart in his field. I am excited to welcome Blake and his family back to Baton Rouge.”

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz also took to social media to thank Baker for his time in Columbia.

Thank you, Blake for all you did for @MizzouFootball. Your help in all we’ve accomplished cannot be DENIED! I enjoyed every minute of our journey together – but it’s time for you to go on a new path- Gods Speed! I wish you well!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/cRe6MnIscf — Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) January 6, 2024

Baker completely turned around the Missouri defense from one of the worst in the nation to one of the better units in the SEC. LSU will hope for a similar effect after the defense held the team back in 2023.

