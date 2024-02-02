Brian Kelly elaborates on roles for co-offensive coordinators Joe Sloan, Cortez Hankton

LSU will have a new offensive play-caller in 2024 after previous offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock left the Tigers to return to Notre Dame in the same role.

Rather than bring in an outside candidate, Brian Kelly opted to promote from within. Quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan and receivers coach/passing game coordinator Cortez Hankton were tabbed as the interim co-offensive coordinators for the ReliaQuest Bowl, and Kelly recently removed the “interim” tag from both their titles.

Visiting Senior Bowl practice on Thursday, where former LSU players Charles Turner and Jordan Jefferson are participating, Kelly spoke to the media and addressed the roles those two coaches would occupy.

Sloan will be the primary play-caller, though Hankton will also have a “major role” Kelly said per On3’s Matthew Brune.

“Joe will take the chief responsibilities and certainly be the play caller,” Kelly said. “Cortez will have a major role as well but at the end of the day if you don’t like the play call you can see me or you can see Joe. I think we’ll have a clear delineation in terms of the roles. Both of them are outstanding. Joe will be the play caller, he’ll handle the quarterbacks and I think it’ll be a team approach. We’ve got great coaches. Brad Davis does a great job with the offensive line, Frank Wilson, Cortez certainly, Slade Nagle is an experienced offensive coordinator from Tulane who’s done great things and gives us an experienced play caller as well. I think we’re gonna lean on the group and Joe will get the lead in play calling.”

Both Sloan and Hankton are key recruiters for the Tigers, and keeping them on staff was a must, especially with the makings of an elite 2025 class. Now, we have some clarity on how the roles will be separated between the pair.

