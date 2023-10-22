Advertisement
Breaking news:

Phillies bash 3 homers in 6-1 Game 5 victory, 1 win away from World Series berth

Brian Kelly earns $500,000 bonus with Army win that makes LSU bowl-eligible

Steve Berkowitz, USA TODAY
·2 min read
2

Already one of the highest-paid college employees in the nation, LSU football coach Brian Kelly on Saturday night added a $500,000 bonus to his compensation total when the Tigers defeated Army 62-0 in Baton Rouge to get their sixth win of the season and become eligible for a bowl game.

The amount is by far the largest bonus payment available to a public-school coach for becoming eligible for a bowl game that does not involve a contract extension, according to USA TODAY Sports’ recently published annual survey of football head coaches’ pay.

It means that, at a minimum, Kelly’s pay for this season will be $10.475 million – and he will get more if the team meets an academic benchmark, furthers its success on the field or he wins coach-of-the-year awards.

LSU coach Brian Kelly walks the sideline during his team's game against Purdue in the 2023 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium.

Kelly’s contract states that will receive the $500,000 payment incentive if the team is “bowl eligible.” Under NCAA rules, that generally means winning at least six of 12 regular season games. LSU is now 6-2 (4-1 in Southeastern Conference play). It is now set to play in a bowl game for the 23rd time in its 24 most recent seasons.

HIGHS AND LOWS: Winners and losers from Week 8 in college football

Most football head coaches’ contracts call for a bonus if the team plays in a bowl game. But among public-school coaches, the second-most-lucrative amount for the team playing in a bowl game that is not one of the six connected to the College Football Playoff (CFP) is the $275,000 that Utah’s Kyle Whittingham can get. Penn State’s James Franklin can get $200,000 for this. Franklin has earned the bonus for this season.

Other highly paid coaches’ contracts call for a bowl-appearance bonus only if the team plays in one of the six CFP-affiliated games, also called the New Year’s Six. Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Oregon’s Dan Lanning are among examples of this, although Harbaugh gets a $500,000 bonus if the Wolverines play in the Big Ten Conference championship game.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney cannot get a bonus for the Tigers playing in a game that is not among the New Year’s Six unless they have won at least eight regular season games. Oklahoma’s contract with Brent Venables makes such a bonus contingent on the Sooners winning at least seven regular-season games.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LSU's Brian Kelly secures $500,000 bowl bonus after defeat of Army