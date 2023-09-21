Brian Kelly downgrades a starting linebacker in latest LSU injury report vs. Arkansas

BATON ROUGE — LSU football linebacker Omar Speights has been downgraded to doubtful for the Tigers' matchup against Arkansas on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN), coach Brian Kelly said Thursday.

Tight end Mason Taylor and edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo are still probable after being listed as such on Monday's injury report.

Speights and Taylor sat out last weekend's matchup against Mississippi State with injuries. Oghoufo was unavailable to play on defense despite playing on special teams.

LSU will also be without safety Greg Brooks Jr. who had an emergency brain surgery to remove a large tumor last week.

LSU football injury report vs. Arkansas: Thursday update

Greg Brooks Jr.: Out

Omar Speights: Doubtful

Mason Taylor: Probable

Ovie Oghoufo: Probable

