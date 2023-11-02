Brian Kelly discusses sign stealing in college football in wake of Michigan scandal

BATON ROUGE – LSU football coach Brian Kelly believes if another team knew his team's signs, it would be a big problem.

"If they had our calls. If they had our call sheet. If they clearly knew we were running the ball outside right or throwing the ball down the field, it certainly would matter," Kelly said on Thursday.

Kelly's response is relevant as his No. 14 Tigers prepare to face No. 8 Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday (6:45 p.m., CBS).

The Crimson Tide aren't involved in any sign-stealing controversy, but Michigan is. The Wolverines program is currently being investigated by the NCAA for stealing opponents' signs.

Connor Stalions, an analyst at Michigan, has been suspended by the university with pay since ESPN reported that he was at the center of the program's "elaborate" sign stealing operation on Oct. 20.

"If somebody has your plays and somebody knows what they are and they know it's a run or a pass, it has a significant outcome on the success of that particular play," Kelly said.

Kelly acknowledged Thursday that LSU has switched up its signs twice this season. The first time came before LSU's matchup against Ole Miss – because of former LSU quarterback Walker Howard now playing for Ole Miss – and then again this week before its big game against the Crimson Tide.

"In our verbiage, we have words that can be used two or three different ways and we'll just go to the alternate way of using that word," Kelly said. "And that allows us to not have to throw out the entire nomenclature if you will."

LSU-ALABAMA IN 2019: How much NFL talent was on display for LSU football vs. Alabama in 2019? 5 stats you need to know

REPLACING WINGO: Mekhi Wingo injury: How will Brian Kelly, LSU football replace star DT vs. Alabama?

LSU'S YOUNG CORNERBACKS: Brian Kelly has confidence in LSU football's young cornerbacks. But should Tigers fans believe in them too?

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Brian Kelly, LSU coach talks sign stealing in college football