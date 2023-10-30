Brian Kelly discusses his relationship with Alabama OC Tommy Rees

When LSU faces Alabama this week, Brian Kelly will see a familiar face on the opposing sideline.

Tommy Rees, who played for Kelly at Notre Dame before becoming his offensive coordinator, is now calling plays for Alabama. Kelly was asked about that relationship at his weekly press conference on Monday.

“We’ve got a deep connection relative to a player-coach relationship and then a respect for him as a coach and what he’s done in this profession at an early age,” Kelly said.

Kelly acknowledged the work Rees has done with Alabama this year, taking the offense and transforming it into something that suits quarterback Jalen Milroe.

“He’s a competitor. He always was as a player. You can see that as a coordinator. His teams are going to be physical,” Kelly said.

Rees played at Notre Dame from 2010-13 and coached under Kelly for six years. Under Rees’ direction, the Tide rank top 30 in third-down offense and red zone scoring while averaging 30.6 points per game.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire