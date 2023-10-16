Brian Kelly discusses LSU’s skill position talent after Auburn win

Jayden Daniels did an incredible job facilitating the ball on Saturday night as he connected with eight different receivers and threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns.

For the first time this season, Kyren Lacy led the team in receiving yards as he caught four passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. It was more than just the wide receivers, though. Daniels got the running backs and tight ends involved. Kaleb Jackson, Mason Taylor, John Emery Jr. and Josh Williams all recorded a reception against the Auburn Tigers.

Brian Kelly was asked about the amount of playmakers he has on his team after the game and here is what he had to say.

“Yeah, Mason Taylor getting involved, the tight ends. It’s pretty impressive,” Kelly said. “And I thought we did a good job of getting every the ball, Kyren Lacy probably had a breakout game, he drops one and comes to the sideline and said, ‘Coach, I owe you one.’ I said ‘No, you owe me two.’ And he got us two, maybe Kyren doesn’t respond the right way and maybe drops his head a little bit. He’s matured so much that he stayed positive and said, ‘Coach, when I get my chance, I’m going to make it up.’ And it was great to see him do that.

“We can throw a lot of guys at you and we keep those legs fresh. You know, I thought (offensive coordinator) Mike (Denbrock) did a really good job of mixing things up. I mean, you didn’t know if it was run or pass, and then when we needed to get physical, we were able to do that and roll up our sleeves. It was, it was a really, really good performance.”

LSU will welcome Army into Baton Rouge next weekend.

