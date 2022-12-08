Brian Kelly discusses LSU’s postseason goals

Brian Kelly is one game away from finishing off his first season as the head coach of the LSU Tigers. He enters the final game of the season with a chance to grab his 10th win.

For a season that started with a lot of question marks as to how the team would perform, I’d say a 10-win season is pretty incredible. Add to that the top-ten recruiting classes that coach Kelly has been working on and you have a recipe for success.

As for Kelly, he was asked about his team’s postseason goals when he met with the media after the loss to Georgia.

“Well, they got exams. They got to take care of their academics. So, first and foremost, academics. We’ll give them a chance to rest up a little bit, get them in the training room, some weight training. We have our end-of-the-year banquet where we’re going to celebrate our seniors on Sunday, thank them for what they’ve contributed to an SEC West championship. We’ll do exit meetings with our players, what they’ve done well, what we can do better as we look towards another game, as well. We’ll practice next week. Again, there are other things that are as important as recruiting, and that is your team. We’re not going to rush off and forget about our players and the development of our players at this very crucial time, as well.”

LSU is currently preparing for its bowl game against the Purdue Boilermakers.

