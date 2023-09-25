Brian Kelly discusses LSU’s health heading into Ole Miss game

LSU is getting healthier according to Brian Kelly.

“Leading into it, we don’t have anybody right that we would list as anything but probable,” he said Monday leading up to LSU’s Week 5 contest against Ole Miss.

This is good news for a team that’s dealt with some injuries to key players in the first month.

The most notable of which is linebacker Omar Speights, who missed the last two games after suffering an injury against Grambling.

Another one was tight end Mason Taylor, who returned last week after missing the Mississippi State game.

Conference play is heating up, so for LSU to be this healthy at this point is a major plus.

On this week's injury report, Brian Kelly said that everyone is at least probable to play this week. #LSU — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) September 25, 2023

Against Florida State, Speights logged five total tackles and assisted on another, according to PFF.

Speights’ return should open up more possibilities for LSU’s defense. We’ve seen Matt House try a few different things with the linebacker group this year and having a veteran like Speights back could help solidify that group and bring consistency to the defense.

