Brian Kelly discusses importance of bowl practices as LSU gets ready for Wisconsin

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will look for their second 10-win season in a row as they take on the Wisconsin Badgers in Tampa, Florida.

That is the known part of the bowl game situation. Now to the unknown, nobody knows who will decide to play, who will sit out, or who will transfer before we get to the game. We live in a day and age where half of the players on a team could opt out before you even get to a bowl game. Does anyone remember when LSU played Kansas State in the Texas Bowl? The Tigers did not even have an active quarterback on their roster.

Recently, Kelly was asked about the importance of bowl game practice, and here is what he had to say.

“They’re important,” Kelly said, per On3. “Here’s why they’re equally as important as any other time. When we’re balancing our roster. I’ll give you an example. The Howard kid, right? We held on to him at the three game max until A&M and then we put them in against A&M, played pretty good. And so he used his fourth game and that last year, we’re excited about playing him in the bowl game, because he gets that extra game.”

Kelly made mention of Jaxon Howard, the freshman linebacker who gets to play in an extra game thanks to the bowl game not counting towards him losing his redshirt. That plays a huge role in games like this.

