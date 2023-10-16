Brian Kelly discusses what changed for the LSU defense this week

LSU’s defense put together its best performance of the season since the Tigers played against Mississippi State.

LSU only gave up 18 points to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers. The LSU defense held Auburn to less than 100 yards in three out of four quarters. It was a welcome sight after watching the secondary struggle for the past few weeks.

LSU still controls its own destiny. It still has a good chance to win the SEC West and could even have an outside shot at the College Football Playoff. The Tigers will need some help, for sure, but it can be done.

Here is what Brian Kelly had to say about his defense after the game.

“Well, it starts with each player now understands the whole structure of the defense, as I’ve said to many people that have been at these press conferences, we were searching for the right defensive structure, we were moving Harold Perkins all around, we were in three-down, we were in some four-down, we’ve committed to four down with Harold at the SAM backer position,” Kelly said. “So everybody now is comfortable in knowing what their assignments are. When you can get your cleats in the ground and play defense, run, hit and get excited. I know those sound like cliches, but that really helps with the confidence of the group. And then I think we’re playing the ball better in the air on the back end.”

LSU will welcome Army into Death Valley this weekend.

