Brian Kelly discusses the advantages of recruiting Louisiana high school players

While the state of Louisiana doesn’t have the sheer breadth of talent as you see in states like Florida, Texas and California, it does have one advantage to offer LSU that programs in those other states don’t have: A lack of recruiting competition.

The Tigers are the only power program in the state, meaning many of these players grew up cheering for the team with their dreams being to play at LSU.

It gives Brian Kelly and the coaching staff a massive advantage in the state, and it’s one that it takes advantage of. Among the top 15 recruits from Louisiana in the 2024 cycle, LSU landed 10 of them.

He addressed the passion in-state players have for being a part of the program on early signing day.

“I really do believe that there is a loyalty and a sense of growing up and wanting to play for LSU. I really believe there is that passion,” Kelly said, per On3. “It’s not just LSU. Even when I was in the midwest at Cincinnati, there was a sense that they wanted to be a Buckeye. They wanted to play for Ohio State. I think that, geographically, this is one of the most passionate states about football. I think that’s clearly here in the state of Louisiana.

“Young boys grow up to be young men that want to play for LSU. I think that’s real. We recognize that. If they possess the traits from a football standpoint and from a character standpoint and an academic standpoint, darn right we’re going to recruit them.”

Kelly’s recruiting mantra has been “Recruit the Boot” since arriving in Baton Rouge, and while the recruiting could use some improvements overall, it’s hard to deny the program has done a great job of prioritizing local talent.

