Brian Kelly details Jalen Milroe’s improvement at Alabama

LSU will be facing a different Alabama starting quarterback on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa than in last year’s win.

Bryce Young has moved on, and this is now Jalen Milroe’s team. After a rough start to the season that even saw his apparent benching, Milroe has been playing much better in recent weeks.

Coach Brian Kelly detailed that improvement at his press conference on Monday.

“I think at first there was this sense that he was just going to run all over the place… He is a threat to run, there’s no doubt about that,” Kelly said. “But he’s going to stand in the pocket, he’s going to throw the football. And the way they create offense is through a balance of running the football, formationing you so you can get some shots down the field.

“And he throws the ball well. And he can hit the open targets, he can push the ball downfield. So I think what he’s done really well is when he’s been given the opportunity to take shots down the field, he’s hooked up. He hasn’t missed receivers. When they’ve created the opportunities, he’s come through for them. And I think that’s been impressive.”

The deep ball has certainly been Milroe’s best friend this season, and that’s a concern for an LSU secondary that will be without Zy Alexander in addition to Denver Harris and Duce Chestnut, who haven’t been available in several weeks.

