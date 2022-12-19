Brian Kelly describes his relationship with star LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte

The relationship between Brian Kelly and Kayshon Boutte has come a long way. Last off-season, Kelly publicly called out the junior, and there were a lot of rumors flying that Boutte would be hitting the transfer portal.

Thankfully for LSU, he decided to stay. After the lost to Florida State in Week 1, Boutte cleared all evidence of LSU on his social media, and again rumors flew that he was hitting the portal.

He chose to stick around once more, and despite a slow start, Boutte came on strong at the end of the season and will now return for his senior year. Kelly was asked about his current relationship with Boutte, who could be in for a big season in 2023.

“I would say it’s evolving,” Kelly said. “Everybody has evolved in this program. Kayshon is not different than anybody else. Everybody has worked really hard, trying to do the things necessary on a day-to-day basis to be a champion both on and off the field. And that’s the expectation that we have for all of our players, not just Kayshon.” “You can choose to stay and continue to work on those things necessary to be a champion or you can move on,” Kelly said. “Obviously, with his announcement, he chose that he wants to continue to work on those things. And good for him.”

LSU looks to finish Kelly’s first season strong as the Tigers go for their 10th win of the year against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.

