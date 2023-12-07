Brian Kelly defends Alabama to CFP, says Florida State 'not the same team' that beat LSU

An avalanche of opinions and heated debates has arisen in the days immediately following the College Football Playoff selection committee's decision to award Alabama with the fourth and final spot in the playoff field over unbeaten Florida State.

Seminoles coach Mike Norvell said he was “disgusted and infuriated,” while ACC commissioner Jim Phillips described the decision as “unfathomable.” ESPN analyst Booger McFarland said it was “a travesty to the sport.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis even said he is asking for $1 million from the state’s budget to allow Florida State to sue the playoff committee.

This week, though, someone with a unique perspective on both teams weighed in on the matter — and he believes the committee made the right choice.

At a news conference Tuesday, LSU coach Brian Kelly, whose team was the only one to play both Alabama and Florida State this season, defended the one-loss Crimson Tide making the playoff over the 13-0 Seminoles, noting that “if you’re going to sit one of them out, maybe it’s got to be the one that lost their quarterback.”

“Two outstanding football teams, but the two football teams were different at the end of the season than they were at the beginning,” Kelly said. “From my perspective, unfortunately, Florida State was not the same team earlier in the year than they were later in the year because of the injury to the quarterback. Look, you can take that for whatever you want, but if only four of the conference championship teams can go and there’s five, you’re splitting hairs because they are all great teams.”

LSU lost to both FSU and Alabama this season, falling to the former 45-24 in its season-opener in Orlando, Florida on Sept. 3. The Tigers lost against the latter 42-28 on Nov. 4 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

When the Tigers were defeated by the Seminoles in early September, Florida State had star quarterback Jordan Travis, who threw for 342 yards and four touchdowns in the win, along with 38 rushing yards and another touchdown.

Travis suffered a season-ending leg injury in the first quarter of a Nov. 18 win against North Alabama, a setback that ultimately cost his team a spot in the playoff. When explaining why the Seminoles became the first undefeated team from a Power Five conference to ever miss the playoff, selection committee chair Boo Corrigan said it was because Florida State was “a different team than they were through the first 11 weeks.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: LSU's Brian Kelly defends Alabama's selection to CFP over Florida State