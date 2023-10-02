Brian Kelly declares he has the 'utmost confidence' in LSU football DC Matt House

BATON ROUGE — LSU football coach Brian Kelly isn't giving up on defensive coordinator Matt House after Saturday's 55-49 defeat to Ole Miss.

During his weekly Monday press conference, Kelly said that he has the "utmost confidence" in House and that "he will run (the defense) effectively."

"We take information. We want to listen to everyone that has experience," Kelly said. "But there is one voice, there is one leader of our defense."

No. 23 LSU faces No. 22 Missouri in Columbia on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN).

The questions surrounding LSU's defense come after LSU (3-2, 2-1 SEC) allowed a school record 706 yards to Ole Miss. The Tigers allowed the Rebels to convert on 9-of-16 third downs and missed a season-high 17 tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.

LSU will have to get its act together against Missouri (5-0, 1-0) which has featured a potent offense so far this season. Quarterback Brady Cook has completed 74.5% of his passes and thrown 11 touchdown passes, while wide receiver Luther Burden leads the SEC in receiving yards.

KELLY WAS RIGHT: How LSU football's loss to Ole Miss proved Brian Kelly's SEC Media Days comments right

LSU TACKLING: Just how bad was LSU football's tackling? 5 questions from the Tigers' loss to Ole Miss

LSU GRADES VS. OLE MISS: Grading LSU football's track meet loss vs. Ole Miss

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Brian Kelly supports defensive coordinator Matt House after Ole Miss