Brian Kelly confirms injured DT Maason Smith won’t play in spring game

LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith seems to be making good progress toward returning to the field next fall.

Smith tore his ACL on the opening drive of the season in 2022, and he’s been a limited participant in LSU’s spring camp. Fans received a positive update as Smith was spotted going through individual drills earlier this week, though he had braces on both legs.

He seems to be on track to be ready for the start of the season, but for now, the staff isn’t taking any chances when it comes to his health. Speaking to the media on Thursday, coach Brian Kelly confirmed that Smith won’t play in LSU’s spring game on Saturday.

“It’s just not something that is worth the risk,” Kelly said, per On3’s Matthew Brune. “He’s in a position where he can do a lot of the drill work, but to put him into a spring game, there’s no advantage from that perspective. We’ll give him more time to get his leg stronger to the point where his first contact will be in August. That’s probably the prudent thing.”

This is probably a wise decision given the fact that there’s little tangible benefit to risking potential reinjury for Smith in what is a glorified scrimmage. With Jaquelin Roy moving on, LSU is relying on Smith to be an anchor for the defensive line this fall despite coming off an injury.

His health is one of the most important factors on defense this year, so it makes sense to see the coaches playing things safe.

More Football!

Ranking the 7 best coaches in LSU football history Kardell Thomas announces transfer destination Pair of injured LSU defensive linemen participate in individual drills Tuesday

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire