Brian Kelly has confidence in LSU football's young cornerbacks. But should Tigers fans believe in them too?

BATON ROUGE — LSU football coach Brian Kelly has confidence in his players.

Why wouldn't he believe in them? He picked the players, developed them and is around them almost every day. He knows them inside and out.

But trust and confidence is tested in times like these.

"These kids, they're elite players coming out of high school," Kelly said during his weekly press conference on Monday. "They're elite players and now you're putting them in a position where they just have to be confident and trust their technique."

No. 13 LSU could be in some trouble this week. The Tigers travel to No. 8 Alabama on Saturday without any of the four cornerbacks it added from the transfer portal this offseason.

Wins in its final four games and an Ole Miss loss in conference play would get LSU back to Atlanta for a second consecutive season. But its hard for LSU fans to feel confident in that happening with a cornerbacks room relying on a former safety (Sage Ryan), a sophomore with little playing experience (Laterrance Welch) and freshmen.

"If you lose one guy and you're not able to answer the bell, then you're not very good," Kelly said. "We think we've got a good football team. We're going to miss them. But we have guys that will step up and compete at a high level."

Southeastern transfer Zy Alexander could be out for a significant period of time with a left leg injury he suffered against Army. Ohio State transfer JK Johnson has been out with a left leg injury since the first few weeks of preseason practices and may be out for the year.

Texas A&M transfer Denver Harris and Syracuse transfer Duce Chestnut are both away from the team and won't rejoin the Tigers in time for this weekend. Both players are still on scholarship and attending the school but are listed as inactive.

These absences have left Kelly, defensive coordinator Matt House and cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples with Ryan, Welch and freshmen Ashton Stamps, Jeremiah Hughes and Javien Toviano at cornerback.

Ryan has been solid since transitioning over to outside cornerback full time. He's allowed four receptions for 61 yards over his last three games, according to Pro Football Focus. Stamps and Welch played meaningful snaps for LSU against Ole Miss but both struggled, allowing 10 receptions for 145 yards, per PFF.

Hughes and Toviano were applauded by Kelly for their performances against Army. But Hughes has played seven snaps against Power 5 opponents and Toviano has mostly worked as a slot cornerback since arriving at LSU.

What also doesn't help LSU's cornerbacks room is the absence of star defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo. Kelly ruled out Wingo for the next six weeks on Monday after having surgery during the idle week.

"You can't be built for 11 players," Kelly said. "We have depth, we have good players that will step up and be ready to play and we'll play at a high level."

Alabama's passing attack has lacked consistency this season under quarterback Jalen Milroe. The Crimson Tide's offensive line has also struggled at times and their receiving corps hasn't always been stellar.

In other words: This isn't Ole Miss or Missouri.

But Milroe's proven he's dangerous when allowed to throw the deep ball. His average depth of target this season is 14.3 yards and he's completed 21 passes of at least 20 yards, according to PFF.

That could be lethal against an inxperienced and unproven LSU secondary.

"It's now (about) taking that trust and putting it in from preparation to performance, and playing emotionally at a level which allows them to do their jobs," Kelly said. "And I think we've been at it long enough now where these guys (at cornerback) are ready to go."

Despite all of these questions, Kelly has confidence in his young room. He's right that the corps has some talent. Toviano and Welch were top-130 prospects in the nation coming out of high school and Ryan is a former five-star recruit.

But with the biggest game of the season coming this weekend, now is the last time to be having giant questions marks in the secondary. Why should LSU fans feel confident in that?

"They've got no choice (but to be ready)," Kelly said. "...They're young. Many have said inexperienced, I get it. They haven't played a lot of SEC games.

"But these guys are really good players and they'll get out there and they'll compete."

