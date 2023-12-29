Brian Kelly clarifies play-calling dynamic against Wisconsin

With offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock heading off to Notre Dame, LSU will turn to quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan and receivers coach/passing game coordinator Cortez Hankton, who will serve as interim co-offensive coordinators for the matchup against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

There were some questions about how exactly the two-coordinator dynamic will look in practice, but Brian Kelly clarified at his press conference on Friday.

Sloan will be in the booth, as he has been all year, and will send calls down to Hankton, who will be coaching from the sideline as he typically does. Kelly said he hopes keeping that setup the same will ease the change.

An update on #LSU's co-offensive coordinators. Joe Sloan will be in the press box and Cortez Hankton will be on the sidelines. Sloan will send the calls down to Hankton. Sloan was in the booth this season and Hankton on the sidelines, so Kelly said it's a natural fit there. — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) December 29, 2023

LSU will get a glimpse into its future in what could be an addition for Sloan and Hankton for the full-time role when it takes on the Badgers at 11 a.m. CT on New Year’s Day.

