Brian Kelly clarifies Marcus Freeman ‘next head coach’ comments

“We were talking about race so we weren’t talking about Notre Dame at all. It’s like anything else, somebody took the comments and inserted Notre Dame in it and it had nothing to do with Notre Dame. We were talking about giving qualified people, in particular African American and Black leaders the opportunity to lead.

I’ve done that in my football program with director of operations, I think I alluded to that. Then we were talking about coaches and I said the next head coach will be Marcus Freeman and that got taken as the next head coach at Notre Dame, but that was never part of the equation. I was talking about him being the next Black head coach, in terms of that will be the next head coach that is Black in the country.

It’s just one of those things, you’re on a golf course, and you’re talking about race in America and everybody else thought I was talking about Notre Dame football. So, it is what it is. I don’t know if I clarified it any because I think it’s still gonna be taken as, ‘Oh, he must have been thinking that he’s the next head coach.’ But if you think about it, why would somebody ask me, ‘Hey, who’s going to be the next head coach?’ I’d be pretty offended.”

-Brian Kelly on August 30, 2021