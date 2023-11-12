Brian Kelly calls Jayden Daniels Heisman Trophy front runner after LSU's win over Florida

BATON ROUGE — Nobody is better in Brian Kelly's eyes.

LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels, who became the first player in FBS history to throw for over 350 yards and run for more than 200 in LSU's 52-35 win over Florida on Saturday, is the best player in college football, according to Kelly.

"If he didn't win (the Heisman) tonight, he's got to be the leading candidate," Kelly said after the Tigers' win. "Unless the Heisman is just about popularity. If you want to be the most popular then fine, but he's the best player in college football."

Saturday's historic performance for Daniels also featured five total touchdowns, including two touchdown runs of more than 50 yards. He had 200 yards passing and 200 yards rushing before the end of the third quarter, becoming just the second player in SEC history to accomplish such a feat.

He finished the game with 372 passing yards and 234 rushing yards.

Daniels already came into Saturday's matchup leading all FBS players in total yards, yards per pass attempt and yards per game. He was also in the top-10 in passing yards, passing touchdowns, completion percentage and rushing yards for non-running backs.

"I've watched them all. You know, he is the best player," Kelly said. "You can say whatever you want. 'Well we're 7-3. And you know, whoever else is undefeated,' that doesn't mean anything. What matters is who's the best player. He's the best."

But as of Saturday night, Daniels only had the fourth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

"He did something tonight that no one's ever done," Kelly said. "So if that doesn't make you the leading candidate, then maybe the Heisman is not really for the best player."

