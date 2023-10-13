Brian Kelly calls Heisman Trophy 'a promotional trophy' as LSU's Jayden Daniels continues career year

BATON ROUGE – LSU football coach Brian Kelly sees the Heisman Trophy differently now than he did before.

On his radio show Thursday, Kelly declared that the award is "no longer to me about singularly the best player in college football," even if "you've got to be a really good player," to be considered for the award.

"It's a promotional trophy now," Kelly said, "because it's whoever wants to promote it and whatever talking head says this guy should be the highest man."

Ironically, Kelly has a quarterback who has a chance of becoming a Heisman Trophy frontrunner himself. Quarterback Jayden Daniels is having a career year for LSU, having completed 72.9% of his passes and thrown 19 touchdown passes through six games.

"Jayden Daniels is doing things that nobody else is doing," Kelly said Thursday.

No. 20 LSU hosts Auburn in Tiger Stadium on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN).

