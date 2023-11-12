Brian Kelly calls Andre' Sam ejection 'tragic,' calls for change with targeting rule

BATON ROUGE — It's safe to assume that Brian Kelly hasn't been satisfied with officiating as of late.

The latest incident between LSU football's coach and the referees came in the second quarter of LSU's 52-35 win over Florida when LSU safety Andre' Sam was ejected from the game on a controversial targeting call.

Sam attempted to tackle Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. Despite not hitting Johnson in the helmet, with any part of his own helmet, Sam was ejected from the game for targeting.

Sam was replaced by redshirt freshman Jordan Allen and freshman Ryan Yaites following his ejection.

"We have a play like tonight which was a normal football play where a running back is lowering his shoulder and we are trying to make a tackle. We're not targeting. We're not trying to lead with the helmet. We're just trying to make a tackle," Kelly said after the game. "We throw a kid out of the game. That is tragic.

"We're in a bad place right now. And we need to stop and figure this out."

Kelly's frustration originates from a non-targeting call that didn't go LSU's way last week during its 42-28 loss to Alabama.

In the fourth quarter against the Crimson Tide, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was hit in the chin by Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner's helmet — but the play was not called for targeting. The hit forced Daniels to sit out most of the fourth quarter, while in concussion protocol, after he briefly re-entered the game shortly following the big hit.

Daniels' status to play in Saturday's game was in question because of the big hit. He did not practice on Tuesday because he was in concussion protocol.

"That guy that hit Jayden Daniels was trying to knock him out," Kelly said Saturday. "You can say whatever you want, but that's what he was trying to do. Our guy was trying to make a tackle. So everybody's smart enough to figure that out."

The last two weeks has further informed Kelly that changes are needed in the way targeting is called in college football.

"I just think that we're in a bad position in college football as relates to targeting," Kelly said. "And I brought this up when we had the the transmitter in the helmet. I had been pounding that table for the transmitter in the helmet for about three years. It's fallen on deaf ears until all of a sudden there seems to be this sign stealing epidemic and now everybody wants to put the the radio piece in the helmets."

"But we're gonna get to that with targeting as well."

KELLY CALLS DANIELS HEISMAN FAVORITE: Brian Kelly calls Jayden Daniels Heisman Trophy front runner after LSU's win over Florida

JAYDEN'S HEISMAN MOMENT: Jayden Daniels agrees: His performance vs. Florida was his Heisman moment

LSU BEATS FLORIDA: Jayden Daniels' historic performance leads LSU football past Florida

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Brian Kelly: LSU football coach calls Andre Sam ejection tragic