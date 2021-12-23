Can Brian Kelly or Billy Napier slow down Nick Saban and Alabama?

Coaching changes in the SEC are not uncommon, especially since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa.

Since Saban took over in 2007, each school in the SEC has changed coaches at least once.

The most recent schools to make the changes are LSU and Florida. LSU hired Brian Kelly from Notre Dame and Flordia hired Billy Napier from Louisiana.

The question now has to be asked, can either Kelly or Napier slow down Saban and Tide?

To get a better answer let’s look at what each coach has accomplished in their previous stops.

First …Brian Kelly…

Brian Kelly has been a collegiate head coach since 1991 but did not make it to the FBS level until 2004.

Kelly took the Fighting Irish to the 2012 BCS National Championship Game against Nick Saban and the Tide only to get completely demolished 42-14.

Saban owns a 2-0 record in the head-to-head with Kelly.

Next …Billy Napier…

Billy Napier is making his second stop as a head coach at the University of Florida after spending four seasons as the head man at Louisiana.

Napier turned the Ragin’ Cajuns into a Sun Belt powerhouse posting three consecutive seasons of 11+ wins.

In Napier’s first season as the head coach of Louisana, the Rajun’ Cajuns traveled to Tuscaloosa and took a beating from Nick Saban and the Tide 56-14.

Finally …quick overview…

Obviously, only time will tell if Kelly or Napier can slow the roll of the Tide or not.

The safe bet is that Nick Saban and Alabama will continue to do what they have been doing for more than a decade and that is completely dominating the SEC and the rest of the country for that matter,

Good luck coach Kelly and coach Napier, you’re going to need it.

