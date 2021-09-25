Brian Kelly becomes Notre Dame’s winningest coach of all-time

It’s been a compelling 12 seasons with Brian Kelly heading Notre Dame football but the bar has clearly been raised. Saturday’s 41-13 win over Wisconsin gave Kelly his 106th career victory with the Fighting Irish as he passed Knute Rockne for the most wins in program history.

Kelly stated earlier in the week that the record will mean less unless he’s able to one day deliver a national championship, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that it’s still a remarkable feat, especially when you consider how much he changed his ways after the disaster of the 2016 season (4-8 record).

Kelly discussed it briefly during his on the field postgame interview on Fox stating that “it’s about the journey” before being showered with Gatorade.

