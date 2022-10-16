Brian Kelly becomes first LSU head coach to lead the Tigers to wins at Auburn and Florida in the same season

With Saturday night’s thrilling win over the Gators, Brian Kelly becomes the first coach to ever lead the Tigers to road wins against Auburn and Florida in the same season.

LSU made its first road trip of the season to Auburn to face another team of Tigers, and although it only had five passing yards in the second half, it came away with a 21-17 win thanks to tremendous plays on defense.

On Saturday, LSU traveled to Gainesville to take on the Gators, and it was the polar opposite of the Auburn game. Both offenses were putting up big numbers as Jayden Daniels threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns, Josh Williams ran for 107 yards on 14 carries and Kayshon Boutte had 115 yards on six receptions.

Winning on the road in hostile environments isn’t easy, and Jordan-Hare and The Swamp are two of the loudest stadiums in the country.

The first coach to lead the Tigers to wins in Jordan Hare and The Swamp in the same season… EVER pic.twitter.com/E4DSUZpR0N — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 16, 2022

