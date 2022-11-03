Brian Kelly on Alabama matchup: ‘This is why I came to LSU’

This Saturday, LSU will play in what could be its biggest game of the year as Brian Kelly and the Tigers welcome Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide into Baton Rouge.

Kelly is 0-2 all-time against Saban as the head coach at Notre Dame. Kelly and the fighting Irish lost 42-14 to the Tide in the 2012 national championship game and 31-14 in the 2020 Rose Bowl. Both of those were neutral site games.

This year is different. Kelly will be playing a home game against Saban in one of the best atmospheres in college football. When the sun goes down at Tiger Stadium, anything can happen.

Kelly said Monday that he is embracing the challenge of facing Alabama.

“That’s why you come to LSU. It’s not pressure. It’s a privilege to play in games like this. That’s certainly why I came to LSU…To play in games like this,” said Kelly. “All of the noise and all of the other things are just distractions. This is about preparation. This is about focusing on our process this week and preparing to play our very best.”

Kickoff against the Crimson Tide is scheduled for Saturday night at 6 pm CT.

