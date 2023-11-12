Brian Kelly: Alabama LB Dallas Turner tried to knock LSU QB Jayden Daniels out of game with hit

LSU coach Brian Kelly is still angry about the hit Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner laid on Heisman Trophy-hopeful quarterback Jayden Daniels in Week 10.

Following the Tigers' 52-35 victory over Florida in Week 11, Kelly gave an impassioned critique of the SEC's inconsistency in calling targeting. His anger follows senior safety Andre Sam being called for targeting and ejected vs. the Gators. In sharing his frustrations with that inconsistency, Kelly also took aim at Turner's hit at Daniels the week pror, claiming the Crimson Tide defender "tried to knock him out."

Per Koki Riley of The Advertiser (Lafayette, Louisiana):

Brian Kelly said the non-targeting call on Jayden Daniels and the targeting call on Andre’ Sam “tragic.”



Adds that on the Daniels no-call: “That guy that hit Jaden Daniels was trying to knock him out. You can say whatever you want, but that's what he was trying to do.” #LSU — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) November 12, 2023

Kelly has spoken at length about Turner's hit following the Tide's 42-28 win over LSU in Week 10, which saw Daniels miss nearly the entirety of the fourth quarter following Turner's hit. Kelly said officials reviewed the play in real time and did not deem Turner to have committed targeting. He later claimed during the week that LSU had submitted the play for review to the SEC, saying it "checked all the boxes" for targeting (an assessment with which the conference disagreed).

Following Saturday's game, Kelly was angry at Sam getting ejected for what he deemed was a football play (as opposed to Turner "trying to knock" Daniels out of the game). Here's a look at the play that resulted in Sam's ejection (and Kelly's ensuing reaction):

LSU Safety Andre Sam has been ejected for targeting. Here is the hit. pic.twitter.com/FJD8HxeI6q — Matthew Brune (@MatthewBrune_) November 12, 2023

Here are Kelly's full comments on the Sam ejection, as well as Turner's hit on Daniels from Week 10 (in which he claims the QB was concussed):

"But we're gonna get to that with targeting as well when you have a situation like we did, where Jayden Daniels gets hit underneath the chin driven to the ground and is concussed and it doesn't get reviewed. And then we have a play like tonight which was a normal football play. We're running back as lowering his shoulder and we are trying to make a tackle. We're not targeting we're not trying to lead with the helmet. We're just trying to make a tackle. We throw a kid out of the game. That is tragic.

"We're in a bad place right now. And we need to stop and figure this out. Because there's a lot of words I could use. But it's tragic that we throw a kid out of the game because he was trying to play football and you whatever semantics there's going to be a great explanation about this. 'Oh, he used the crown of his helmet or he did this review that he was playing football last week.

"That guy that hit Jaden Daniels was trying to knock him out. You can say whatever you want, but that's what he was trying to do. Our guy was trying to make a tackle. So everybody's smart enough to figure that out. But we have two different outcomes. We got to figure it out."

