Brian Kelly adds one player to LSU football's injury report vs. Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE — LSU football wide receiver Aaron Anderson is the only player on the Tigers' injury report Thursday ahead of its matchup against Ole Miss on Saturday (5 p.m., ESPN).

Coach Brian Kelly revealed that Anderson suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday's practice and did not return.

The severity of the injury is unknown. Anderson's status for Saturday's game will be updated before kickoff, Kelly said Thursday.

Coming off the injury report after sitting out the last two weeks is Omar Speights. Speights is 100%, Kelly said, but his "workload has to be managed," this week.

Whit Weeks, who has started the last two weeks in Speights' place, will still play quality snaps against the Rebels with Speights' workload being limited, Kelly said.

"It's a fast-tempo (Ole Miss) offense. You're really talking about quality reps and he's going to fatigue," Kelly said. "So it just makes sense that we're on top of that."

LSU football injury report vs. Ole Miss: Thursday update

Aaron Anderson: Unknown

LSU RECRUITING IN MISSISSIPPI: Why LSU football has trouble recruiting in Mississippi. And why it might not matter.

GREG BROOKS UPDATE: Greg Brooks made eye contact, recognized coach Brian Kelly at hospital visit, Kelly said

MALIK NABERS STEPPING UP: How Malik Nabers has become the engine to LSU football's elite offense

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football injury report vs. Ole Miss: Brian Kelly lists one player