Brian Kelly addresses QB Jayden Daniels’ status heading into Florida game

As LSU looks to bounce back from a disappointing loss against Alabama when it returns home to host a 5-4 Florida team this weekend, all eyes are on the health of quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Daniels exited the game after taking a hard hit to the head, and though he would briefly return to action, he was then placed in concussion protocol and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Brian Kelly was non-committal on Monday about whether Daniels will suit up on Saturday, though he did say the passer has made progress.

“I would consider him day-to-day, he’s going through the injury protocol and he’s made improvements,” Kelly said. “But this is a process that we’ll just have to see how it plays out from day-to-day but I can tell you he’s made some progress.”

If Daniels is not able to go, backup Garrett Nussmeier will make his first start of the season against Florida.

