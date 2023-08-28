Brian Kelly addresses plan against Florida State without Maason Smith

LSU will be without one of its top defensive players for the season opener against Florida State as defensive tackle Maason Smith will be suspended for receiving improper benefits at an autograph signing in July 2021.

Smith is still recovering from a torn ACL, which was suffered in last year’s season-opener against Florida State. Even had Smith been eligible for the contest, coach Brian Kelly said Monday that he hasn’t been a full participant in practice and still isn’t 100%.

He added that Smith would have been listed as questionable on the injury report this week.

Without Smith in the lineup, LSU will turn to a pair of transfers in Jordan Jefferson and Jalen Lee, as well as redshirt junior Jacobian Guillory.

“We would love for Maason Smith to be playing in this game, he’s an outstanding football player,” Kelly said. “But we really are pleased with the growth and development of our defensive line. Guys that we haven’t talked a lot about, (West Virginia transfer Jordan) Jefferson has been outstanding in camp, we think he’s physical, plays really strong at the point of attack.

“(Jacobian) Guillory’s been outstanding, first-step quickness, his ability to gain penetration, he’s going to be a handful. And (Florida transfer Jalen) Lee has been one of the surprises… He didn’t have a great spring, he worked harder in the weight room, and he’s done a nice job for us in terms of adding to the depth at that defensive tackle position.”

LSU will hope Smith is back competing at a high level after Week 1, but in the meantime, we’ll get to see some unfamiliar faces line up next to Mekhi Wingo.

