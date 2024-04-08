Brian Kelly addresses LSU national anthem discourse

If you have not been on the internet recently, there is a lot of discourse surrounding LSU athletics and the national anthem. When the Tigers took on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight of the Women’s National Tournament, a video went viral showing how Kim Mulkey and her team were not on the floor while the national anthem was being played.

The governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, got wind of the video and he was not happy about it. His response? If you are an athlete at LSU, you either attend the national anthem or you are going to have your scholarship revoked. Recently, Brian Kelly was asked about the comment, and here is what he had to say.

“I saw it and clearly I think everybody has had their comments about it,” Brian Kelly said, per On3. “And I know we made a statement. Scott Woodward has made a statement about it as well. Look, I think that our football players would echo this, is that if at any time we’re told to be out there, we’re going to be wherever we’re told to be, and that’s the bottom line.”

Rest assured; the Tigers football team will be on the field during the national anthem.

