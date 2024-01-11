Brian Kelly addresses LSU’s hiring of Bo Davis as defensive line coach

LSU made its fans happy on Wednesday, announcing the hire of Texas‘ Bo Davis as the next defensive line coach. He’ll replace Jimmy Lindsey, who was fired after one season in 2023 along with most of the defensive staff.

Davis, who played at LSU from 1990-92, has spent the last three seasons as the Longhorns’ defensive line coach. He previously held the same role with the Detroit Lions as well as at UTSA and Alabama.

Brian Kelly addressed Davis’ hiring in a statement.

“As a defensive line coach Bo brings a wealth of proven success at both the professional and collegiate level throughout his distinguished career,” Kelly said per a release. “Additionally, coach Davis is an outstanding recruiter and developer of the players in his charge. I am excited to welcome back to LSU coach Bo Davis.”

Davis returns to Baton Rouge, where he began his coaching career as a graduate assistant from 1995-97. He also later served as the team’s assistant strength and conditioning coach under Nick Saban and Les Miles from 2002-05.

