Brian Kelly addresses Lance Heard’s absence from the ReliaQuest Bowl

LSU was expecting a full house at the ReliaQuest Bowl as coach Brian Kelly said every player available in the final week of the regular season except Jayden Daniels, who opted out, would play in the postseason matchup.

However, after the team flew to Tampa, news broke that true freshman offensive tackle Lance Heard, a former five-star prospect who appeared in 12 games with one start this fall, did not travel.

During his Friday press conference, Kelly addressed Heard’s absence and said he was evaluating his future with the team. He added that conversations about his future would take place after the bowl game.

Asked about Zalance Heard not traveling with the team, Brian Kelly said "he’s looking at his role at #LSU, evaluating it." Conversations with Heard about his future will resume after the bowl game. — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) December 29, 2023

Heard is a promising young talent expected to play a key role in the coming years, so if he were mulling a decision to enter the transfer portal, it would certainly be significant news for the Tigers in 2024.

