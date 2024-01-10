Brian Johnson reportedly expected to interview for head coaching job originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson is expected to interview for the Carolina Panthers’ head coaching vacancy, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

Johnson, 36, is in his first year as Eagles offensive coordinator after spending the previous two seasons as quarterbacks coach.

“All of my focus is about this week,” Johnson said shortly after news of the expected interview broke. “We’ve got a great opportunity with a special group of people to go out there and put on a great performance against Tampa Bay. And that’s where our focus and energy is at the moment.”

Johnson wouldn’t even technically be able to interview for a head coaching vacancy until next week per NFL rules.

Because the Eagles are playing in the wild card round, the Panthers would have to wait until after this upcoming playoff game and would also have to conduct the interview before the divisional round if the Eagles advance. The earliest date for a virtual interview to take place for Johnson would be Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Here’s what’s happening with the interview process for open Head Coach positions pic.twitter.com/65141aqzUJ — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) January 9, 2024

“All my focus is about this playoff game and putting everybody in position to go out there and put out a great performance on Monday night,” Johnson reiterated.

In addition to the head coaching search, the Panthers are also looking to fill their general manager position. They have requested to interview Eagles’ assistant GM Alec Halaby for that job, NFL Network reported.

The Eagles were forced to replace both of their coordinators from the Super Bowl season in 2022 when both Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon left for head coaching gigs with the Colts and Cardinals, respectively. The Eagles promoted Johnson on offense and made an external hire on defense, bringing in Sean Desai, who has since been demoted.

While it made sense to promote Johnson from QBs coach to OC, the Eagles’ offense hasn’t been nearly as good in 2023. While the Eagles still have a top 10 offense, they have dropped from No. 3 to No. 8 year-over-year.

This is Johnson’s first season in the NFL as a play-caller. That’s what makes the Eagles’ OC job unique; head coach Nick Sirianni allows his OC to call plays, a practice he began with Steichen midway through the 2021 season.

Johnson has done some good things this year but hasn’t been nearly as dynamic a play-caller as Steichen was, especially during the 2022 season.

While Johnson didn’t want to speak about the specific opening or potential interview, he did offer this about his relationship with Sirianni during a season where coaching interviews are taking place.

“I think the biggest thing and Nick’s been a great resource in terms of development and being able to be somebody to get ideas from and bounce ides off of,” Johnson said. “I can’t say enough good things about the relationship I have with Nick, especially because prior to getting here, we didn’t know each other.

“I can’t say enough good things about the type of person he is, how much he cares and how much he wants to see everybody do really, really well. He’s somebody that in a short three-year period has become somebody who’s really, really close.”

The Panthers’ job became available when Frank Reich was fired during the season. Reich was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator from 2016-17 before taking the head coaching job in Indianapolis, where Sirianni became his offensive coordinator.

