With David Price being placed on the injured list, Brian Johnson is the next man up.

Johnson will take Price's spot in the rotation for Friday night's matchup against the Angels. Price was placed on the IL on Thursday with a left wrist injury, and there's currently no timetable for his return according to Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Price had been one of Boston's most consistent pitchers for most of the season, but the southpaw struggled in his last four starts going 0-3 and allowing 20 runs 17 innings pitched.

As for Johnson, the 28-year-old is 1-1 with a 6.88 ERA through 11 appearances in 2019.

Price's injury couldn't have come at a worse time for the Red Sox, who are 1-9 in their last 10 and six games behind in the American League Wild Card race. The rotation's issues are a large part of those struggles, and this certainly doesn't bode well for its chances of turning things around.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Brian Johnson to replace injured David Price in rotation Friday vs. Angels originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston