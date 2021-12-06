Brian Johnson kicks Washington past Raiders 17-15

Talk about pressure.

Washington kicker Brian Johnson newly signed this week, nailed his 48-yard field goal attempt with 37 seconds remaining, boosting the Washington Football Team to its 17-15 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Washington (6-6) had led the entire game, only to see Raiders QB David Carr lead the Raiders 43 yards in eight plays, setting up Daniel Carlson’s 37-yard field goal with only 2:22 remaining, providing the Raiders (6-6) their first lead of the game.

In his last offensive snap, Washington QB Taylor Heinicke had thrown his only interception of the game to CB Nate Hobbs with 7:03 remaining, leaving the field frustrated and shaking his head.

Heinicke regrouped, completing four of his five attempts for 37 yards in Washington’s final offensive possession. On a drive that started at their own 25, Heinicke found John Bates for nine yards to the 34, Adam Humphries for ten yards to the Washington 48, Humphries for 12 yards to the Las Vegas 40, and Antonio Gibson for six yards to the Las Vegas 34.

Curtis Samuel then ran for three yards, and Washington faced the fourth &1 setting the stage for Johnson, who had been waived by New Orleans on November 19, having missed three extra points this 2021 season.

Johnson had then been signed to the Bears practice squad November 23, and signed by Washington, November 30, becoming the fourth kicker for the Burgundy and Gold this season.

Being called upon to win or lose your first game with your third team this season, in the final minute and from 48 yards, the pressure was no doubt felt. Yet Johnson came through, narrowly keeping his attempt inside the right upright, kicking Washington to its fourth consecutive win.