Brian Hoyer uses great analogy to describe Patriots-to-Colts transition

Who knew Jacoby Brissett would be the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback entering Week 1? And who knew Brian Hoyer would be his backup?

Not Hoyer, who was released by the New England Patriots on Saturday and signed a three-year contract with the Colts on Monday.

That meant the 33-year-old had to toss his Patriots playbook and learn Indy's system less than a week before its season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

So, how has that transition been for Hoyer?

"It's like studying Spanish all year, then before the final, the teacher hands you a French book," Hoyer told reporters Wednesday, via FOX59's Dave Griffiths.

Brady admits Hoyer's release was 'difficult'

Hoyer is essentially "fluent" in the Patriots' offensive language after a combined five years as Tom Brady's backup. Picking up Indy's playbook will be challenging, but Hoyer should have a willing study partner in Brissett, himself a former Brady backup who joined the Colts two months before Hoyer returned to New England in 2017.

Ironically, Hoyer said he texted Brissett after Andrew Luck's shocking retirement on Aug. 24 while still with the Patriots, completely unaware he was talking to his future teammate.

"I said, 'Hey man, this is the opportunity you've been waiting for. Best of luck,' " Hoyer said, via the Indianapolis Star. "I had no idea that two weeks later I'd be here."

Whether a pair of ex-Brady backups can challenge the Patriots for AFC supremacy remains to be seen, as Hoyer is just trying to get settled in his latest second-string gig.

