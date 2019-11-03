Brian Hoyer has two touchdown passes as Colts lead 16-13 at half

Brian Hoyer giveth; Brian Hoyer taketh away.

With Jacoby Brissett still on the sideline with a knee injury, Hoyer has thrown two touchdown passes and a pick-six. It has the Colts up 16-13 after a blocked PAT.

Brissett went out with 12:41 remaining in the second quarter. He had his helmet on while standing on the sideline on the Colts’ final possession of the first half, but Brissett remains questionable to return.

Hoyer has hit Jack Doyle for an 11-yard touchdown and Zach Pascal for a 14-yard score. In between, with the Colts about to score again, Hoyer was picked off by Minkah Fitzpatrick on a pass intended for Doyle in the end zone.

Fitzpatrick took it 96 yards for a touchdown, his third interception in two games.

Mason Rudolph threw an early interception on a pass that hit JuJu Smith-Schuster in the hands. The Steelers have 174 yards of offense, including a 45-yard run by running back Trey Edmunds, but have yet to find the end zone on offense.

The Colts would have gone into halftime up 16-10, but on the final play of the half, Darius Leonard was penalized for unnecessary roughness with Vance McDonald already wrapped up at the Indianapolis 48. The 15-yard penalty gave the Steelers an untimed down, and Chris Boswell kicked a 51-yard field goal.

Adam Vinatieri made a 25-yard field goal after the Colts were stymied in the red zone early. But he missed his fifth extra point of the this season, tying for the most in NFL on a Cameron Heyward block.