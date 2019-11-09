Brian Hoyer to start as Colts rule out Jacoby Brissett

The Colts will be without quarterback Jacoby Brissett on Sunday.

Brissett was ruled out today, the Colts announced. That means Brian Hoyer will start on Sunday against the Dolphins. Chad Kelly, who was just called up from the practice squad to the active roster, will back up Hoyer.

The Colts lost Andrew Luck to a surprise retirement in the offseason, but Brissett took over and played well, helping the Colts get into first place in the AFC South at the halfway point of the season. Hoyer threw three touchdown passes in relief of Brissett last week, but that wasn’t enough as the Colts lost to the Steelers.

Against the Dolphins, the Colts will count on Hoyer to do enough not to lose, in a game they’ll still be favored to win even without their starting quarterback.

The Colts also announced that cornerback Pierre Desir has been downgraded to doubtful.