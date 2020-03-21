Brian Hoyer released by Colts; Could Patriots bring back veteran QB?

Shortly after the Indianapolis Colts made their signing of Philip Rivers official Saturday, they announced the release of Brian Hoyer.

We have released QB Brian Hoyer — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 21, 2020

Hoyer served as fellow ex-Patriot Jacoby Brissett's backup quarterback in Indy last season. making four appearances (one start) and tossing four touchdown passes with four interceptions. Prior to joining the Colts, the 34-year-old was spending his second stint with the New England Patriots as the third-string QB behind Tom Brady and rookie Jarrett Stidham.

Now that he's on the open market yet again, could a third tenure in New England be in the works? It certainly would make sense for the Patriots given that Stidham and Cody Kessler are the only QBs currently on the depth chart following Brady's departure to Tampa Bay. Plus, Hoyer is a cheap option who at this point knows the Patriots' system like the back of his hand.

Bringing Hoyer back wouldn't exactly bring the offseason fireworks Pats fans are waiting for. With some speculation about a potential move to acquire former NFL MVP Cam Newton, that would be the more attractive route.

But the Patriots have a glaring need for a QB to compete with Stidham and Kessler, and adding a veteran presence like Hoyer for cheap couldn't hurt.

