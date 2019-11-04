Brian Hoyer flew by seat of pants, nearly landed plane

The Colts weren’t able to come back and win, but the fact they had a chance speaks to the importance of a trustworthy backup quarterback.

And for Colts backup Brian Hoyer, it was a matter of introducing himself to people on the fly.

Hoyer arrived after the training camp retirement of Andrew Luck, and generally runs the scout team in Colts practice so starter Jacoby Brissett can get the work he needs. So the fact he rolled off the bench in the second quarter and threw for three touchdowns after Brissett went down with a knee injury was impressive.

“What a lot of people don’t know is that probably 98 percent of the plays he ran today, it was probably his first time running them,” Colts wide receiver Chester Rogers said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com. “It’s true. He’s mainly on the scout team [during practice], giving the defense a look. He’s a baller.”

Backup quarterbacks aren’t going to get a lot of reps anywhere, but Hoyer said that yesterday was a blind date with some of his targets.

“It was my first time throwing to him today,” Hoyer said of wide receiver Zach Pascal (five catches, 76 yards and a touchdown).

It didn’t help that he didn’t have star receiver T.Y. Hilton either, out with a calf strain. And depending on today’s tests on Brissett’s knee, Hoyer might have to spend more time getting to know his good friends.