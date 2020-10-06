Brian Hoyer finally pulled by Patriots for Jarrett Stidham, who immediately gets first career TD pass

It took a while, but New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick ran out of patience with Brian Hoyer.

Hoyer got the start on Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs because Cam Newton was out. Hoyer got the nod over Jarrett Stidham, presumably because of his experience.

Hoyer’s experience didn’t matter much. He threw a bad interception in the first quarter, made a ridiculous mistake getting sacked to end the first half when the Patriots could have kicked a field goal and then he got hit and fumbled late in the third quarter.

At the time of Hoyer’s lost fumble, the Patriots trailed 6-3. The Chiefs took over after the turnover and finally got a touchdown. At 13-3, it was time to go to Stidham.

Stidham looked like the presumptive starter for most of the offseason after Tom Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before Newton was signed, so it was telling that Hoyer started on Monday night and didn’t get pulled even after taking the sack at the end of the first half. Stidham immediately led a drive that ended with a touchdown pass to N’Keal Harry. It was Stidham’s first NFL touchdown pass.

Jarrett Stidham and N'Keal Harry connect for the TD! #GoPats



The Patriots didn’t have much margin for error on Monday night, and starting Hoyer looked like a regrettable decision.

Brian Hoyer was benched near the end of the third quarter against the Chiefs.

